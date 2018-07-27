Bharti Airtel posts surprise Q1 profit

Bharti is getting hurt due to downtrading by subscribers to the most competitive bundled plans which see high usage but low realisation for the company.

The country’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel was on Thursday able to beat analysts’ estimates by posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 97 crore during the April-June quarter, up 17% compared with the preceding quarter, on the back of Rs 515 crore as exceptional gain on account of the creation of deferred tax asset in Nigeria, which was partially offset by a charge towards its network refarming and upgrading programme. Before this exceptional gain the company posted a net loss of Rs 300 crore.

Bloomberg consensus estimates had pegged the firm’s consolidated net loss during the quarter at Rs 427 crore.

The competitive pressure on the company since the commercial launch of Reliance Jio, which has led to a tariff war, continues unabated and was reflected in the earnings of the India business, where it posted a net loss of `940 crore, much wider than the loss of Rs 652 crore in the preceding quarter.

Bharti is getting hurt due to downtrading by subscribers to the most competitive bundled plans which see high usage but low realisation for the company.

Some uptrading has started but not yet in a meaningful way to mitigate the impact of downtrading.

Revenues during the quarter grew 2.27% on a sequential basis to Rs 20,080 crore, which was above expectations. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at Rs 6,837 crore came in 2.8% lower versus the preceding quarter but above estimates, while margin was 34% against 35.8% in the preceding quarter.

Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel MD and CEO, India and South Asia, continued to blame the trend of below cost tariffs in the industry, a veiled criticism of rival Reliance Jio. “Industry pricing continues to remain untenable. However, led by our successful bundles, content partnerships and handset upgrade programmes, our mobile data traffic surged 355% on a year-on-year basis,” Vittal said in a statement.

On key metrics, blended Arpu or average revenue per user at Rs 105 was down 8.8% on a sequential basis though minutes of usage per customer for voice increased by 4.5% to 700 minutes. Total minutes on network also jumped 15.4% to 684,191 million on a sequential basis. This is because the company now offers plans which does not charge for voice calls but only data and here too the rates have come down steeply from a high of Rs 50 per GB to below Rs 10 per GB.

The results are visible with the total data volume rising 39.7% on a quarter-on-quarter basis to 21,50,645 million MB. Data usage per customer also jumped 19.4% to 7864 MB on a sequential basis.

However, India mobile services revenue were marginally up 1.2% sequentially at Rs 10,480 crore.

India revenues, which comprise almost 74% of the total revenue, remained flat on a sequential basis at Rs 14,930 crore.

The April-June quarter saw the full impact of the tariff cuts which were brought in by the company in January this year as well as the international termination rates which were reduced by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India in February this year.