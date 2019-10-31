Bharti Airtel on AGR: Will wait for the outcome from committee of secretaries

The senior leadership of the company during an investor call said the government would take a balanced approach regarding the AGR issue after the SC verdict in order to ensure viability of the sector

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said that the department of telecommunications (DoT) is aware of the financial stress being faced by the industry and it will wait for the outcome of the committee of secretaries formed on the issue.

The company also said it is in the best interest of all parties to formulate a constructive mechanism to ensure that large levies including the one on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) can be resolved in a fair manner.

“A group of secretaries has already been formed, so we will await the outcome of this, there is no point in speculating what could or could not happen,” Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel CEO, said during the call.

Commenting on the Supreme Court verdict, the company said it has come at a time when the sector is undergoing through a financial stress and it will further weaken the viability of the sector as a whole when the operators have invested billions of dollars in developing the telecom sector giving world-class services to customers.

The incremental impact of the verdict on Bharti Airtel’s existing financials will be marginal. “It’s not a substantial implication incrementally going forward,” said Badal Bagri, chief financial officer, Bharti Airtel.

Asked about the expectations of relief from the government, Bagri said the company has made fair representations in various forums, so the expectations are all there in front of the government. “We will wait to hear from the government that what action can possibly be considered by them,” he said. The company though stressed said that there is substantial room for consideration by the government regarding the AGR matter as the issue has been under litigation for so many years, several bodies have interpreted the same definition in different ways and there have been judgements which have been in favour of the operators.

On question that who will take the final call regarding the amount payable by operators, the apex court or DoT, Bagri said it’s very difficult to say. “DoT definitely is going to compute the amount whether a consideration can be done for the amount, very difficult to say who is going to take the call,” he added.

The company though said after ringfencing the AGR issue, it has enough liquidity. Airtel had on Tuesday released its operating highlights for the July-August quarter but deferred the release of its full Q2 earnings to November 14 citing the uncertainty that has arisen in the sector in the wake of the recent SC ruling on definition of telecom revenue.

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal had on Monday met communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and telecom secretary Anshu Prakash in the aftermath of the October 24 SC order that accepted the government’s way of calculating revenues of the companies, based on which statutory dues to exchequer are calculated.

The operators are pitching for a waiver of interest and penalties on the unpaid amount, as well as staggering payment of principal licence fee over 10 years, sources said.