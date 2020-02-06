Bharti Airtel not to bid for ‘unaffordable’ 5G spectrum

For the fiscal year 2020-21, the government has budgeted Rs 1.33 lakh-crore revenue from telecom sector, majority of which is accounted from spectrum auction.

Bharti Airtel has said the reserve price of 5G spectrum is too high and the company is not going to buy it in the coming auction as it is unaffordable. The government plans to conduct the spectrum auction in April-May this year and airwaves worth Rs 5.22 lakh crore will be put up for sale. For the fiscal year 2020-21, the government has budgeted Rs 1.33 lakh-crore revenue from telecom sector, majority of which is accounted from spectrum auction.

Speaking during the post result investor call, Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel (India and South Asia), said that the proposed price of 3.5 GHz band is close to Rs 49,000 crore or Rs 50,000 crore for 100 MHz, which is something they can not afford. “We believe it’s too high priced and we will not pick it up at those prices,” Vittal said. Also, the ecosystem for 5G is still at nascent stages.

The company, which has managed to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 135 – highest among the industry – also said the ARPU needs to be increased to Rs 300 to be sustainable. “Today, our ARPU is Rs 135 and it will go up in the next quarter… but it’s not good enough. I mean at Rs 200, we will barely be head above water in terms of return on capital, so its clearly something that we need to see moving,” he added.

He, however, did not comment when can the next round of tariff hikes be implemented. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is also undergoing a consultation with the industry to set a floor price for tariffs. “The situation in the industry has come to a pass, where tariffs which have largely been under forbearance for over two decades, have reached such an abysmally-low level that the authority has put out this consultation… lets wait and see what happens from here,” he added.

Regarding asset monetisation, the company said there is no necessity as they have recently raised funds. The company may, however, explore the option of stake sale in Bharti Infratel after the merger with Indus Towers. The merger is yet to be approved by the government.