Bharti Airtel net profit at Rs 284 cr in June quarter; revenue rises 15.3%

While wireless revenue was impacted by the COVID lockdown-induced slowdown in terms of device shipments and a financial squeeze at the lower end of the market, Airtel's overall performance reflected the resilience and strength of its portfolio, Vittal added.

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 284 crore for the June quarter against a loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the year-ago period. Airtel’s total revenue surged 15.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 26,854 crore during the first quarter ended June 30, according to a company statement.

The consolidated net profit (after exceptional items) stood at Rs 284 crore during Q1 FY22. Airtel’s average realisation per customer measured in terms of ARPU — a key metric for telecom firms — was at Rs 146 in the just-ended quarter, compared to Rs 138 in Q1 FY21.

The company said the year-on-year rise in ARPU is an outcome of its focus on acquiring quality customers as well as secular upgrading of customers to data.

“Our consolidated revenues at 26,854 crores grew by Rs 1,106 crores over the last quarter, representing a sequential growth of 4.3 per cent, while EBITDA margins improved from 48.9 per cent to 49.1 per cent,” Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia) Bharti Airtel said.

While wireless revenue was impacted by the COVID lockdown-induced slowdown in terms of device shipments and a financial squeeze at the lower end of the market, Airtel’s overall performance reflected the resilience and strength of its portfolio, Vittal added.