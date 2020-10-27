Bharti Airtel launches cloud-based platform for encrypted, secure communication

The company is calling Airtel IQ a “game changer” in the Indian enterprise communication segment as it eliminates the need for multiple communication platforms for different channels.

Bharti Airtel on Monday launched a cloud-based omni-channel communications platform called Airtel IQ, marking its entry into the fast-growing market that is estimated to be worth $1 billion.

Airtel IQ enables brands to deepen engagement with customers through secure communication. The communication is encrypted and all mobile/telephone numbers are masked.

For instance, if a customer is ordering food through an online platform and calling the delivery agent to find out the status of her order, the entire communication is orchestrated seamlessly and securely over Airtel IQ. The company is calling Airtel IQ a “game changer” in the Indian enterprise communication segment as it eliminates the need for multiple communication platforms for different channels.

With just a slice of code, businesses can embed communication services such as voice, SMS and IVR in their applications and digital properties across desktop and mobile, all through a unified platform. The platform has been fully developed in-house. Companies such as Swiggy, Justdial, Urban Company, Havells, Dr Lal Path Labs and Rapido have signed up as customers for Airtel IQ during the beta phase.

Adarsh Nair, chief product officer, Bharti Airtel, said, “Airtel IQ is first amongst several game-changing products that we will be bringing to the market. Businesses are increasingly looking to cloud-based digital platforms to engage with consumers, and Airtel IQ is built to raise the bar when it comes to brands delighting consumers.”

The Indian cloud communications market, estimated to be worth $1 billion, is growing close to 20% annually. Airtel serves over one million businesses with an integrated portfolio that includes connectivity, cloud, security and collaboration and data centre solutions.