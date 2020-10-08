Bharti Airtel extends partnership with Ericsson for deploying 5G-ready radio network

Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said, “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Ericsson as part of our endeavor to build a network ready for 5G and beyond.”

Bharti Airtel has extended its multi-year contract with Ericsson for deploying 5G-ready radio network, strengthening their long-standing partnership.

The extended agreement is another milestone in the companies’ 25-year partnership and follows the announcement of a renewed pan-India managed services contract in July of this year.

Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said, “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Ericsson as part of our endeavor to build a network ready for 5G and beyond.”

Nunzio Mirtillo, head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India, said, “The products manufactured in India will continue to benefit Indian users by enhancing Airtel’s network capacity and enabling it to cater to the country’s fast-growing data traffic needs.”

Ericsson was the first telecom equipment provider to start manufacturing in India in 1994 and today the company manufactures 4G and 5G radio as well as microwave products at its Pune production facility.

As per the June 2020 edition of Ericsson Mobility Report, India remains the region with the highest usage per smartphone per month. In India, the average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone continues to show robust growth, boosted by the rapid adoption of 4G. LTE remains the dominant technology, accounting for 49% of mobile subscriptions in 2019.