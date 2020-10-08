  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bharti Airtel extends partnership with Ericsson for deploying 5G-ready radio network

By: |
October 8, 2020 6:45 AM

The extended agreement is another milestone in the companies’ 25-year partnership and follows the announcement of a renewed pan-India managed services contract in July of this year.

Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said, “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Ericsson as part of our endeavor to build a network ready for 5G and beyond.”Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said, “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Ericsson as part of our endeavor to build a network ready for 5G and beyond.”

Bharti Airtel has extended its multi-year contract with Ericsson for deploying 5G-ready radio network, strengthening their long-standing partnership.

The extended agreement is another milestone in the companies’ 25-year partnership and follows the announcement of a renewed pan-India managed services contract in July of this year.

Related News

Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said, “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Ericsson as part of our endeavor to build a network ready for 5G and beyond.”

Nunzio Mirtillo, head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India, said, “The products manufactured in India will continue to benefit Indian users by enhancing Airtel’s network capacity and enabling it to cater to the country’s fast-growing data traffic needs.”

Ericsson was the first telecom equipment provider to start manufacturing in India in 1994 and today the company manufactures 4G and 5G radio as well as microwave products at its Pune production facility.

As per the June 2020 edition of Ericsson Mobility Report, India remains the region with the highest usage per smartphone per month. In India, the average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone continues to show robust growth, boosted by the rapid adoption of 4G. LTE remains the dominant technology, accounting for 49% of mobile subscriptions in 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Bharti Airtel extends partnership with Ericsson for deploying 5G-ready radio network
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Retail sector may recover nearly 80% of pre-Covid sales in 2020, says RedSeer
2Paytm First Games back on Google Playstore
3HDFC Bank to give instant loans up to Rs 40 lakh for customers’ medical bills at Apollo Hospitals