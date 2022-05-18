Bharti Airtel appoints former Cabinet secretary PK Sinha as independent director

Bharti Airtel has appointed former Cabinet secretary PK Sinha as an independent director on its board. Sinha served as Cabinet secretary for more than four years and later moved to the Prime Minister’s Office as adviser. He resigned from that position in March 2021. Bharti Airtel said Sinha has been a government nominee director in numerous major public sector firms and is well-versed with the principles of healthy corporate governance.

Apart from Sinha, who has been appointed as an additional director in the capacity of independent director effective May 18, Airtel has appointed Shyamal Mukherjee, who is the former chairman and senior partner of PwC, as an independent director, also with effect from May 18. Mukherjee also serves as an independent director on the board of ITC and a member of its audit committee.

Airtel said Manish Kejriwal, lead independent director, would be retiring on September 25 on completion of his second tenure. Shishir Priyadarshi would be leaving the board with effect from October 31 to devote time towards his other professional commitments. DK Mittal would be designated as lead independent director with effect from September 26.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel takes pride in having one of the most distinguished board of directors that is committed to high standards of corporate governance. These appointments are made with a long-term view — to make the board future-ready, address the long term requirements of the company and ensure smooth transition in key board positions.”