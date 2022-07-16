Bharti Airtel announces successful trial of India’s first 5G private network

Bharti Airtel has successfully deployed the country’s first 5G private network at Bosch Automotive Electronics India (RBAI) facility in Bengaluru.



Airtel’s on-premise 5G captive private network was built over the trial spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The company said it has implemented two industrial grade use cases for quality improvement and operational efficiency at Bosch’s manufacturing facility, utilising the trial spectrum.

In both the cases, 5G technology such as mobile broadband and ultra reliable low latency communications drove automated operations, ensuring faster scale up and reduced downtimes.

The private network set up on trial spectrum at the Bosch facility has the capability to manage thousands of connected devices along with delivering multi-GBPS throughput, Airtel said in a statement.

Further, Airtel said its 5G solution helped Bosch shop floor managers and operators identify and resolve issues in real time, thus reducing the Mean Time To Repair (MTTR ) and Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF).

Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO — Airtel Business, said, “We believe that Airtel has the world class infrastructure, partnerships and expertise to deliver captive private network solution in any part of the country and to enterprise of any size.”

Subhash P, head of technical functions, Bosch Automotive Electronics India, states: “The low latency and reliable connectivity provided by the Airtel private 5G network at our facility which was experienced during the proof of concept is enabling us to enhance our efficiency and our productivity. Usage of 5G will significantly reduce IT wired infrastructure and enhance the operational efficiency.”

Telecom operators have been highlighting that they have the required infrastructure and technology to cater to the needs of enterprises for setting up their private networks.