  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bharti Airtel acquires spectrum worth Rs 18,699 crore in auction

By: |
March 2, 2021 2:48 PM

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has?acquired radiowaves worth Rs 18,699 crore in the latest spectrum auction.

Bharti AirtelGopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, the company now has a "solid spectrum portfoliothat will enable it to continue delivering the best mobile broadband experience in India".

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has acquired radiowaves worth Rs 18,699 crore in the latest spectrum auction. The telco has acquired 355.45 MHz spectrum across Sub GHz, mid band and 2300 MHz bands, giving it “most formidable” spectrum holding in the country, Airtel said in a statement. All of the spectrum will enable Airtel to deliver 5G services in future, it added.

“Airtel…has acquired 355.45 MHz spectrum across Sub GHz, mid band and 2300 MHz bands for a total consideration of Rs 18,699 crore in the latest spectrum auction conducted by the Department of Telecom,” the company said.

Related News

Airtel has now secured pan-India foot print of Sub GHz spectrum that will help improve its deep indoor and in building coverage in every urban town. Moreover, the spectrum will also help improve its coverage in villages, the statement noted.

Airtel pointed out that despite the large amount of spectrum made available,the 700 MHz band did not get any bid?from the operators?as it?made “no economic case” for them?due to the high reserve prices.

“The 700 MHz band coupled with the 3.5 GHz band has the potential to?accelerate India’s progress to the top league of digitally enabled nations. Therefore, the reserve pricing of these bands must be addressed?on priority in future,” Airtel said.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, the company now has a “solid spectrum portfoliothat will enable it to continue delivering the best mobile broadband experience in India”.

“We are most excited at bringing the power of Airtel services to an additional 90 million customers in India through the power of our pan-India Sub GHz footprint,” Vittal added.

Spectrum auctions — that put on offer a total of?2308.80 MHz of spectrum worth?Rs 4 lakh crore in seven bands — concluded on Tuesday, the second day of bidding.

On Monday, the opening day, bids worth Rs 77,146 crore had come in with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea participating in the bidding process – a response that the government had said was better than expected.

There were, however, no takers for spectrum in the 700 MHz and 2500 MHz bands on the first day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Bharti Airtel acquires spectrum worth Rs 18699 crore in auction
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Flipkart expands grocery services to over 50 cities
2UPI volume, value contract for first time in 10 months even as YoY growth nearly doubles
3RIL’s Mukesh Ambani only Indian in Hurun Global Rich List top 10; India adds a billionaire every week