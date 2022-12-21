Bharti Airtel acquires 8% stake in tech startup Lemnisk

Bharti Airtel has acquired an 8% stake in Bengaluru-based technology startup Lemnisk for an undisclosed amount to strengthen its communication product that it offers to enterprises. The investment is part of the Airtel’s Start Up Accelerator Programme.

Lemnisk offers real-time marketing automation and secure customer data platform (CDP), which can help enterprises to personalise communication with customers that will help them increase conversions, retention, and growth for enterprises.

“We see great potential in this alliance and together with Lemnisk we aim to create the world’s largest CDP platform. Lemnisk’s real time marketing automation engine is a natural fit for us, where over 350 million customers interact with brands daily through multiple touch points,” said Adarsh Nair, chief executive officer of Airtel Digital.

Airtel will start leveraging Lemnisk’s solutions across its digital businesses including Ad-tech (Airtel Ads), Digital Entertainment (Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream) and Digital Marketplace (Airtel Thanks App). Going forward, it will also bundle the offering for its enterprise customers as part of its cloud communication solutions provided by Airtel IQ.