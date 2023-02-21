BharatPe hires Kuppuswamy as its chief risk officer

BharatPe group has appointed former SBI Cards executive Aparna Kuppuswamy as its chief risk officer, it announced on Monday. Kuppuswamy has around three decades of experience in the consumer banking industry and has expertise in managing portfolios across credit cards, mortgages, and unsecured personal loans.

Prior to this, she served as chief risk officer at SBI Cards and Payment Services for over 14 years. At BharatPe, she will lead the risk portfolio across the group, including merchant and consumer businesses.

“At BharatPe, we are committed to addressing the US$ 380bn credit gap for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and small merchants. In the coming months, we will aggressively focus on building the lending business across Bharat as well as roll out a range of credit products for our merchant partners and consumers,” Nalin Negi, chief financial officer and interim chief executive officer, BharatPe, said.