scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

BharatPe hires Kuppuswamy as its chief risk officer

At BharatPe, she will lead the risk portfolio across the group, including merchant and consumer businesses.

Written by FE Bureau
BharatPe hires Kuppuswamy as its chief risk officer
BharatPe group has appointed former SBI Cards executive Aparna Kuppuswamy as its chief risk officer,

BharatPe group has appointed former SBI Cards executive Aparna Kuppuswamy as its chief risk officer, it announced on Monday. Kuppuswamy has around three decades of experience in the consumer banking industry and has  expertise in managing portfolios across credit cards, mortgages, and unsecured personal loans.

Prior to this, she served as chief risk officer at SBI Cards and Payment Services for over 14 years. At BharatPe, she will lead the risk portfolio across the group, including merchant and consumer businesses.

Also Read

 “At BharatPe, we are committed to addressing the US$ 380bn credit gap for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and small merchants. In the coming months, we will aggressively focus on building the lending business across Bharat as well as roll out a range of credit products for our merchant partners and consumers,” Nalin Negi, chief financial officer and interim chief executive officer, BharatPe, said.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 03:20 IST