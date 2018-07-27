‘Bharat’ pips ‘India’ in growth of TVs; check states with highest, lowest television penetration

With a 10 percent growth, rural India has taken a lead over urban India in ownership of TV sets since 2016.

With a 10 percent growth, rural India has taken a lead over urban India in ownership of TV sets since 2016. In the same period, urban part of India has posted a 4 percent growth, BARC report said. The homes with television sets in the country have grown by 7.5 percent to 197 million from 183 million in 2016. The number of TV viewing individuals also grew by 7.2 per cent to 836 million, from 780 million in 2016, according to a survey by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

The states of Bihar of Jharkhand are the ones with lowest penetration of TV sets with less than 30 percent households owning one. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka hold a TV penetration of over 90 percent. In Delhi, more than 90 percent people have TV sets in their homes.

According to the BARC report, the penetration of TV sets in India stands at 66 percent, a rise of two percentage points from 64 percent in 2016, on an average.

There are currently 298 million homes in the country, of which 197 million have a TV set, the Broadcast India 2018 survey said. In 2016, there were 183 million TV households in the country. The survey, based on a sample study of three lakh homes, said the number of TV viewing individuals also grew by 7.2 per cent to 836 million, from 780 million in 2016.

Partho Dasgupta, CEO, BARC India, said India is driven by family viewing and this shows in the increase in the number of TV households. “TV remains the most effective platform for both content creators and advertisers to reach their audiences. With a penetration of just 66 per cent, there is still a huge scope of growth in the space,” PTI reported him saying.