Bharat Forge (BFL) is setting up an aluminium forging facility in Tennessee in the US. The company will invest $55 million in the facility, which will address the needs of the North American car market. This is part of Bharat Forge’s plans to expand presence in the light material space. This facility will commence production in calendar year 2020, Bharat Forge’s CMD BN Kalyani said.