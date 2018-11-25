Bharat Electronics wins CII-Exim Bank Business Award

The company’s Bengaluru complex is the first state-run undertaking to be recognised as a role-model organisation by the CII.

State-run Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Saturday won the CII-Exim Bank Business Excellence Award and the jury’s commendation for being a role-model organisation.

“The award is the highest recognition in the CII-Exim Bank Award for Business Excellence, instituted by the CII and the Export-Import Bank of India to enhance the competitiveness of India Inc.,” said the defence behemoth in a statement here.

BEL Chairman and Managing Director M.V. Gowtama received the award at the Quality Summit, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Friday.

“The industry body (CII) recognises organisations at three levels — Gold Plus, Platinum and Award at the highest. An Award winning organisation is declared as role model for excellence demonstrated by it in certain key parameters,” said the statement.

“A mix of smart strategies and implementation of good management practices have enabled the Bengaluru unit to attain financial resilience and maintain performance in critical areas,” the citation said.

The company’s Bengaluru complex is the first state-run undertaking to be recognised as a role-model organisation by the CII.

Three other BEL units at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh received Platinum recognition for business excellence.

“The four units, which have won the award and recognitions, account for 80 per cent of the company’s business and employees,” said the statement.

The Bengaluru unit was awarded for its customer-first approach to business, delivering value to its stakeholder, positive attitude in investing in technology and infrastructure, building key partnerships and developing competencies in the workforce.

“It is an honour to receive the award, which entails additional responsibility of living up to the expectation of our stakeholders. The award will infuse enthusiasm in our employees and increase their resolve to continue on the path of excellence,” Gowtama said on the occasion.