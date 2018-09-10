​​​
  3. Bharat Electronics rated ‘Buy’; MoD decision could affect margins/ROCE

Bharat Electronics rated ‘Buy’; MoD decision could affect margins/ROCE

FY19/20e EPS down 2/5%; TP cut to `110 from `175; CMP factors in development.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 10, 2018 3:00 AM
electronics, bharat electronics Being a major integrator, BHE is likely to sustain its competitive edge.

We reckon margins/RoCE profile of Bharat Electronics (BHE) could dilute by 200–300bps in the wake of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) slashing the benchmark margin on prospective contracts awarded on a nomination basis to 7.5% for both value-added and bought-out components (versus 12.5% permitted for value-added earlier). Nomination contracts form 50–60% of BHE’s overall order intake. Our apprehension that any change in government policy/terms for DPSUs might hurt sustainable margins is manifesting. It is a structural negative for DPSUs in our view and puts a question mark over sustainability of their future margins.

This warrants a P/E de-rating. We are thus reducing the target P/E from 23x to 15x, which is the last 12 years’ average P/E and at a 10% discount to global peers. We are also cutting EPS estimates by 2% and 5% for FY19 and FY20, respectively, building in lower other income. Maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with a revised TP of Rs 110 (versus `175 earlier).

New pricing policy — margins to be impacted beyond FY21: We reckon this would erode margins on incremental orders by 200–300bps, whose full impact on the P&L will be evident only beyond FY21e . That said, this policy is applicable prospectively and therefore does not impact the recently bagged LR-SAM order worth `92 bn.

Outlook: Risk perception changing — Being a major integrator, BHE is likely to sustain its competitive edge. However, changes in government policy make it difficult to ascertain a sustainable margin profile for the company. That said, following the 20% correction over the last three days, we believe the CMP factors in structural deterioration of the margin and RoCE profiles.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top