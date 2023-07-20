Bharat Dynamics appoints A Madhavarao as its new chairman and managing director

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Thursday announced that the Ministry of Defence has approved the appointment of A Madhavarao as its chairman and managing director, with effect from 19 July 2023. He had joined BDL in Mar 2020 as executive director and was currently holding the post of Director (technical) with additional charge of Director (production), the company said in a regulatory filing.

In his previous role at BDL, he played a significant role in establishing a product support group to provide credible support to the Indian Armed Forces, enhancing the in-house R&D activities and establishing an effective supply chain to meet production schedules, the company said. He has worked towards various contract signing with the Indian Armed Forces/ Ministry of Defence and other foreign countries contributing to the current healthy order book of the company.

A Madhavarao has a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering, ME in Electronics & Telecommunication, MSc in Defence Studies, MBA in Finance and Master of Management Studies. Apart from his current experience in BDL, he has had a career spanning over three decades in the Indian Navy.

“During his tenure in the Indian Navy, Commodore Madhavarao took part in the Kargil and Parakram operations. He was instrumental in setting up the Nuclear and Safety field organisation in Visakhapatnam for induction of Nuclear Submarines into the Indian Navy,” the company said. He has also served on three frontline ships of the Navy and held key positions in the Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam and Integrated headquarters Ministry of Defence Navy, New Delhi.

He has served as General Manager Technical at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam and was responsible for preparing the long term perspective plan for the Naval Dockyard modernisation.