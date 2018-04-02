Bharat Bandh: Jet Airways, Vistara waive cancellation charges

Vistara said that due to the ongoing unrest, it was offering free change/ cancellation for customers travelling today to and from airports in the affected parts of the country. (PTI)

Jet Airways and Vistara today announced waiving cancellation and charges for change of dates for those passengers booked for flights operating to and out of airports in places affected due to Dalit protests. Violent protests erupted in different parts of the country during a nationwide bandh called by Dalit outfits against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. “Due to unrest in Chandigarh, Patna and Amritsar, we are waiving off penalties for date/ flight change, refund, no-show & fare difference (if any) on all confirmed tickets for flights to/out of these cities for travel on April 2,” Jet Airways said in a tweet.

Vistara said that due to the ongoing unrest, it was offering free change/ cancellation for customers travelling today to and from airports in the affected parts of the country. “We are also waiving the applicable fare difference in case the booking is rescheduled,” the airline said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court had on March 20 diluted certain provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, in a bid to protect honest public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act.