Beware! These products most likely to be fake if you are shopping online

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 3:21 PM

E-commerce sites have made out life easier; you can shop anything while sitting at home in a few clicks. However, there is one huge disadvantage and that is of fake products.

there has been a huge disadvantage of shopping online and that is ending up with fake products; sometimes even on reliable sites like Flipkart and Amazon.There has been a huge disadvantage of shopping online and that is ending up with fake products; sometimes even on reliable sites like Flipkart and Amazon.

E-commerce sites have made out life easier; you can shop anything while sitting at home in a few clicks. You can also purchase the products at the cheapest price and make the best use of festival sales, offers, and cashback. But there has been a huge disadvantage of shopping online and that is ending up with fake products; sometimes even on reliable sites like Flipkart and Amazon.

Both e-commerce giants were recently sent notices by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for allegedly selling “spurious and adulterated” cosmetics. Moreover, the Delhi High Court recently ordered e-commerce companies to ensure that none of the products being sold online is fake/counterfeit.

The Delhi HC order came on a suit filed by women’s luxury shoe brand — Christian Louboutin — which claimed that e-commerce site Darveys.com was selling counterfeit products in their name.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

A survey by LocalCircles showed that at least one in 5 people get cheated while shopping online. Moreover, there are particular categories which are more like to be fake.

The survey, in which 27,000 people participated from 200 plus districts, said that the highest number of fake products are from fragrances & perfumes and cosmetics category. A whopping 35% of people said that the highest number of fake products are from fragrances & perfumes and cosmetics category.

22% said that they received fake sporting goods, while 8% said they received fake bags in the name of the brand.

Moreover, the problem is, the survey showed, that a whopping 70% people said that they had no way of finding out if the product they bought online was fake or counterfeit.

“It is quite concerning in the sense that the number and percentage of counterfeits being shipped could be much higher if consumers knew how to identify a counterfeit product,” LocalCircles said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Beware! These products most likely to be fake if you are shopping online
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition