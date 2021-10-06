Betting big: Tapping India’s digital opportunity

A key area of challenge is security and privacy of data.

By Srinath Srinivasan

The enterprise automation and digital transformation market in India is hot with action with both homegrown and subsidiaries of international brands ramping up their digital offerings, while nurturing local talent and solutions. Hitachi Vantara has been innovating locally to provide solutions to the global market in data storage, analytics, IoT and consulting and to get a good chunk of the Indian market which in its eyes is very differentiated and huge. “We have over 300 customers in India, including Infosys, Cloud Nine, the state of Andhra Pradesh and more. Mid-market enterprises form the backbone of the Indian economy, it is a priority segment through which we are targeting to expand our footprint in India,” says Hemant Tiwari, managing director, India, Hitachi Vantara.

According to him, mid-size customers are always looking for reliable solutions that can reduce their storage costs and drive efficiencies considering their smaller IT staff and resources.

“India is in a unique position as it has actively embarked on a digital transformation journey of unprecedented magnitude such as various e-governance initiatives, Digital India and Make in India promoting presence-less, paperless and cashless service delivery. On account of these initiatives, numerous foreign companies are setting up their facilities here, and the growth potential is immense for the next decade,” says Tiwari.

Today, Hitachi’s IT sector revenues represent more than 20% of its total revenues annually. In order to cater to the growing demand for exponential digital technologies, the company has set up its innovation labs in India. “Our product development and innovation labs in Bengaluru and Pune are responsible for the R&D of our hybrid cloud and AI products. We are working on multiple patents on the innovations in AI Ops using deep learning and advanced data pipelines,” says Tiwari.

Hitachi Vantara has invested $2.9 billion in R&D and has over 4500 AI, analytics and data patents globally and over 1000 analytic experts in all areas of AI. With its recent acquisition of GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion, the company has strengthened its overall workforce and specifically in the Indian market. “With 11,000 employees in India, GlobalLogic will significantly increase Hitachi’s footprint in India. This acquisition is expected to create synergies for Hitachi’s five sectors – IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility and Smart Life,” says Tiwari.

In India, Hitachi Vantara has touched upon all industries, including manufacturing, banking & finance, IT/IteS, telecom, entertainment and government. “Digital transformation has to be treated as the foundation of the new business model, with unified technology systems as the engine of growth and data as the fuel,” says Tiwari. The next step in making digital culturally more integrated across an enterprise, he says, is to provide access to relevant, timely and easily digestible data across the enterprise.

Hitachi has been innovating to provide corporate data on demand across the length and breadth of an enterprise using data management techniques and Big Data as a service. A key area of challenge is security and privacy of data.

“Concerns about data and network security are some of the biggest barriers to digital transformation. Advanced technologies built into our block-and-object storage systems prevent backup data from being modified or deleted,” says Tiwari.