Better demand conditions, capacity utilisation boost business confidence level, finds Ficci survey

India Inc’s business confidence index has risen to 67.6 from 63.9 following an improvement in demand conditions and capacity utilisation, even as rising raw material prices and geopolitical issues continue to weigh on industry, according to a study.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (Ficci) Business Confidence Survey, conducted in April, gauges the respondents’ expectations for April-September 2022.

The current condition index improved to 66.1 from 62.6 in the last survey, while the expectations index improved to 68.4 from 64.5.

The findings reflect improved confidence among industry members in the near term on some operational parameters, including sales and investments. For instance, the proportion of respondents anticipating better sales prospects over the near term stood at 62% in the current survey, higher than 50% in the previous round.



The demand situation is also witnessing an improvement, with only 46% of the participants citing weak demand as a constraining factor vis-à-vis 60% in the previous survey and about 70% last year.

The investment outlook of participating companies also improved. A little over 50% of the respondents anticipated higher investments as against 40% in the previous round. About 45% of respondents also indicated capacity utilisation of over 75% in the present round, compared with 30% earlier.

However, escalating raw material prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions are weighing heavy on the near-term outlook for profits. Only 22% of the participants expected higher profits over the next six months, compared to 30% in the earlier survey.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has affected the already high global commodity prices and raised fresh concerns regarding global recovery. Cost of production has been on the rise for the past six months, and the conflict has further raised upside pressures on the prices of key industrial inputs.

About 84% (compared with 82% earlier) of the companies cited higher raw material costs as a significant impediment to their businesses. As many as 48% of respondents said their cost of production had increased by a margin greater than 10%, about 43% cited an increase between 5% and 10%, while 9% cited a rise by up to 5%.

About 77% of the participants acknowledged passing on higher costs to consumers.

Among companies passing on part of the increase in overall costs to consumers, around 57% said they had passed on more than 10% of the increased costs (against 34% two quarters ago). About 22% of the respondents said they had passed on more than 20% of the higher costs. However, about 43% (earlier 66%) of the participants said they had only passed on less than 10% of the increased cost to their customers.

The outlook on exports also reported a slight deterioration. In the survey, 34% said they foresee ‘higher to much higher’ exports over the next two quarters. However, this number was two notches lower than the corresponding 36% seen in the previous round. Even though India’s export prospects have been robust, global trade is expected to witness a slowdown given the extended nature of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.