Better Capital raises maiden fund to invest into pre-seed start-ups

Better’s fund will invest in pre-seed and seed rounds across sectors, with median check size being $3,00,000. (Representational image)

Better Capital, an India-focused fund, has raised its maiden fund to invest into pre-seed start-ups in the country. Better Capital Ventures I is a $15.28-million fund and is the largest maiden solo GP fund in India.

According to Vaibhav Domkundwar, founder & CEO of Better Capital, this is the country’s largest maiden fund by a solo general partner and was subscribed in a record time. All backers were selected based on the value add they would bring in to the Better Capital portfolio and founders, Domkundwar said. It is backed by founders, operators and investors who are former or current leaders at Meta (Facebook), Google, Uber, LinkedIn, Tiger Global, TPG, other top 10 growth venture & hedge funds and The World Bank.

Better’s fund will invest in pre-seed and seed rounds across sectors, with median check size being $3,00,000. Better was an early investor in several new categories since 2018 like neobanks, fintech infra, product-led edtech, SME digitisation, learning communities and is now also actively investing in crypto/web3, creator economy and climate.

Better Capital is sector agnostic and has a portfolio of 125 companies such as Khatabook, Open, M2P Fintech, Teachmint, Slice, Jupiter, M2P Fintech, Filo, Rupeek, Vauld, Clarisights and Last9, among others.

“We have created a playbook to collaboratively co-build with founders from the idea stage and bring the right set of resources, including access to top tier operators

and global funds”, Domkundwar said.