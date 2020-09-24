BestDoc raises $2.1 million from Accel and Arkam Ventures

During the Covid-19 pandemic, BestDoc has scaled up its telemedicine and contactless solutions across several states as healthcare digitisation is happening at an unprecedented pace

BestDoc, a health-tech SaaS (Software as a Service) startup, has raised about $2.1 million from US-based Accel and Bengaluru-based Arkam Ventures in their Pre-Series A round, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) said. The firm’s existing investor SEA Fund from Bengaluru also participated in the round.

BestDoc is an intelligent patient relationship management (PRM) system for hospitals and other healthcare providers in India. The startup which has raised $2.5 million so far including a seed round from angel investors, plans to use the funds to expand across India and develop products for improving the in-patient admission and hospitalisation experience.

Founded by Afsal Salu, Fayaz Bin Abdu and Soudabi Neduvanchery in 2016, BestDoc started as a place for doctor appointments for Tier II and smaller towns. Later, they embraced a B2B model, realising the potential of digital adoption in the healthcare system.

“The company has built a slew of products, which help hospitals save staffing costs and improve operational efficiency while keeping a patient-centric approach to care delivery. During the Covid-19 pandemic, BestDoc has scaled up its telemedicine and contactless solutions across several states as healthcare digitisation is happening at an unprecedented pace,” Salu said.

Since 2018, BestDoc has partnered with 120 healthcare providers in the country, including Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, Aster Group and KIMS Global Group.

“Kerala startups have been successful in raising fund even during the times of Covid-19. It shows the quality of startups emerging from Kerala and the confidence of investors in them. Startups have raised around Rs 350 crore equity investment in this pandemic situation,” said Sasi PM, CEO, KSUM. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.