Best tech deals today: Amazon Echo Dot below Rs 4,000, 20-inch HD LED TV below Rs 8,000, and more

With more and more e-tailers springing up to offer more lucrative deals on a wide range of products, it has become quite a task to judiciously pick the best deal nowadays.

With more and more e-tailers springing up to offer more lucrative deals on a wide range of products, it has become quite a task to judiciously pick the best deal nowadays. Not only e-commerce websites such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm keep hosting sales every other week, there are some discount and cashback offers always running, where buyers can gran their favourite products at a cheaper price point.

Without further delay, we have compiled a list of top 10 deals on the products that can be availed at a sizable discount or cashback offer from either the company itself or the e-commerce website. Here are the deals:

1. Sennheiser CX 180 Street II In-Ear Headphone (Black), without Mic – Sennheiser CX 180 earphones are a nice pair of earphones available in the market at an affordable rate with lots of features. These are designed in a way for optimal wearing comfort. These are cool in-ear headphones with a finger-contoured housing design for easy adjustment. They have powerful bass and feature high passive attenuation of ambient noise. They come with a 3.5mm jack that is compatible with most of the portable devices like handsets, MP3 players etc. Sennheiser CX 180 headphones are available via Amazon for a price of Rs. 749.



2. JBL T110BT – If you love listening songs on earphones but you are tired of untangling the wire everytime you take it out of our pocket, you should definitely buy JBL T110BT earphones. These Bluetooth earphones are available on Amazon at a cheap rate of Rs 2,049. With one year of manufacturer warranty, JBL is providing, many good features at a low price. Pure bass sound to enhance music quality and cancel surrounding noise is the main agenda of JBL. They are even providing Magnetic cable to ensure that your earphones remain untangled. There is a 3- button remote for you to enjoy hands-free calling. The MicroUSB charging built-in battery provides 6 hours of playing time, with quick recharge in just 2 hours.



3. JBL Go Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mic – A Bluetooth speaker is a must when you plan to head out on a trip. Available at a price of 1699/- at Amazon, JBL Go speaker offers you ‘best’ quality music at a lower price. These small speakers are easy to fit anywhere with a great sound factor. It has a rechargeable battery that is rated to deliver up to 5 hours continuously. It has built-in speakerphone for easy hands-free calling.



4. Amazon Echo Dot – Amazon Echo Dot is a hands-free smart speaker that is powered by the company’s AI digital assistant Alexa. It’s a voice-controlled speaker you can use for playing music, calling someone etc. With seven microphones, beam-forming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo Dot hears you from any direction-even in noisy environments or while playing music. Call or message anyone hands-free who also has an Echo device or the Alexa App. Simply ask “Alexa, how do I set up calling?” to get started. It can also control lights and plugs which are compatible to connect with echo dots like Philips, Syska. It is available on Paytm at cost of Rs. 4,099 with a cashback of Rs 615.



5. Google Home Mini – Much like Echo Dot, Google Home Mini is a smart speaker that runs Google Assistant at its core. It can set reminders, answer your questions, and also get you news update and works with up to 6 users with personalised settings. It is only for Android 4.4 or higher and iOS 9.1 or higher. It is available only on Flipkart at price of Rs 4,099 with many offers to make it cheaper. Offers provided by Flipkart are-

a. Bank offer 10 per cent cashback on HDFC bank credit cards

b. Bank offer 5 per cent instant discount on Visa cards for first 3 online payments

c. Bank offer extra 5 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card

d. Partner offer: Get JioFi JMR815 wireless data card at just Re 1

6. Mi Band 2 – Mi Band 2 is a real-time fitness tracker. If you are a fitness freak and want to keep yourself fit but don’t want to spend much money, Mi band 2 is the best thing for you. It tracks your steps, monitors your sleep and also has heart rate monitor. It is available in plastic, aluminum case with anti-sweat thermoplastic elastomers. The band designed in a way to make it wearable even in humid climate. It has dialog-top Bluetooth chip (Bluetooth v4.0), gravity sensors to detect movement and sleep quality. It is water-resistant and sweat resistant, so you can wear it anywhere. The battery is rated to last up to 20 days. It can be bought from both Flipkart and Amazon at price of Rs 1,799.



7. FIFA 18 (PS4) – One of the hottest and trending game is FIFA. FIFA’s latest version of the game, FIFA 18 is the most wanted game of all time played by almost every gamer. EA sports having the copyrights of it, the game is available at 1999/- on PlayStation’s official site. It is also available on Flipkart at price of 2399/- with an offer of extra 5 per cent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.



8. Intex Aqua A4+ – In today’s world having a smartphone is a must. Everyone needs a phone in which you can listen to music, click photos, have Bluetooth for sharing at a very low price. If you want these then Intex Aqua A4+ is the best deal for you. It is available cheapest at their official site at Rs 3172/-. Airtel is also giving a cashback of 1500/- if you are an Airtel customer. The phone includes 5-megapixel primary camera and 2-megapixel front-facing camera, 4.5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 850×480 pixels resolution, Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with 1.3GHz SC9832 Cortex-A7 quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory expandable up to 64GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G), 2000mAh lithium-ion battery and 1 year manufacturer’s warranty on handset and 6 months manufacturer warranty on in-box accessories including battery from the date of purchase.



9. Syska 20000mAh Power Bank (Power, Pro 200-) (Black, Lithium Polymer) – In today’s fast growing world, no one wants to stop. And if you run out of your phone charging then, you are in big trouble. If you have a smartphone or a Bluetooth speaker, you are in big need of power bank who can charge your phone at a lightning speed. Syska power bank gives all you want at a price of Rs.1,799 The 20000mAh power bank can charge your phone on the go. It has 2 USB ports so you can charge up to two devices together. Flipkart is providing more offer for an Extra discount. Offers by Flipkart are :

b. Bank offer – 5 per cent instant discount on visa cards for first 3 online payments.

c. Bank offer extra 5 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

10. Lloyd 20-inch HD Ready LED TV (L20AM) – Everyone thinks of TV as a very expensive product. But what if it’s not true. What if you can buy a LED TV at just for Rs 7657. Paytm is selling Lloyd 49cm (20 inches) HD Ready LED TV (L20AM) at price of Rs 7,657 with a cashback of RS.1,253 included in the discount. The TV is a high-definition LED TV with 1366×768 resolution provides superior resolution and digital surround sound. It also has auto volume leveler, multi-language OSD, and no-signal power off.