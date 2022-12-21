Best Agrolife Ltd moved to Group A from Group B on BSE

Everything seems to be going in favour of Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) these days. BAL has moved to group A from Group B of companies on BSE. The change will take effect on 21 December 2022. The company was already making bullish growth and now with this new development, it has garnered a lot of curiosity and interest from investors.

As a research-based organization, BAL is serving the farming community by bringing in world-class and cost-effective farm solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations. The company has a presence across insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and plant growth regulators. It is known for indigenously developing and marketing world-class and cost-effective farm solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity respectively through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajaraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Focused on its First-to-Market strategy, BAL has transformed its business model from being a generic player to a predominantly branded player now. This year, BAL launched several new products that strengthened its financials significantly. The company introduced three new research-based products in the insecticide space namely Axeman, Ronfen (patented ternary insecticide), and Reveal, one new herbicide with the brand name Tombo and one new insecticide combination Warden.