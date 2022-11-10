scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Berger Q2FY’23 net profit at Rs 219.5cr

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was Rs 2,670.9 crore, a 20 per cent increase from Rs 2,225 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Written by PTI
Berger Q2FY’23 net profit at Rs 219.5cr

Berger Paints India on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 219.51 crore for the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, up marginally from Rs 219.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was Rs 2,670.9 crore, a 20 per cent increase from Rs 2,225 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (excluding other Income) for the July-September period was at Rs 364 crore, representing an increase of 2.8 per cent from Rs 354 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.