Berger Paints Q1 profit rises by 39.8% to Rs 354.35 crore, revenue up 9.8%; board announces bonus issue

Berger Paints posted revenue from operations at Rs 3,029.51 crore, up 9.8 per cent in comparison to Rs 2,759.70 crore during the first quarter of FY23.

Written by Tanya Krishna
Berger Paints, Q1FY24, quarter results, profit, revenue, EBITDA, sales, bonus issue, paints industry
Berger Paints posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 354.35 crore.

Berger Paints on Wednesday posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 354.35 crore, up 39.8 per cent as against Rs 253.43 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY23. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 3,029.51 crore, up 9.8 per cent in comparison to Rs 2,759.70 crore during the first quarter of FY23. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 556.7 crore, up 37.5 per cent on-year. Berger Paints recorded a total income of Rs 3,043.09 crore, up 9.8 per cent from Rs 2,772.74 crore during the year-ago quarter. However, total expenses at the company stood at Rs 2,570.68 crore, up 5.6 per cent as against Rs 2,433.92 crore during the first quarter of FY23. 

The Board of Directors also considered and approved the issue of one bonus equity share of face value of Re 1 each against 5 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each. 

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 17:25 IST

