Bentley drives in the Rs 3.78-cr Bentayga V8

On Thursday, Bentley, the British luxury car company owned by Volkswagen, launched the Rs 3.78 crore Bentayga V8 in India (ex-showroom, Mumbai). If you think the price is too steep, you stand incorrect. The Bentayga V8 is, in fact, about Rs 35 lakh cheaper than the Bentagya W12 variant.

As compared to the W12—which is powered by a 6.0-litre engine that helps it accelerate from 0-100kph in 4.1 seconds before hitting a top speed of 301kph, making it the world’s fastest SUV—the V8 version gets a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine. However, even this smaller engine is no slouch.

It develops a peak power of 542bhp and can accelerate the SUV from 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds, before touching a top speed of an ‘illegal’ 290kph. This petrol engine delivers 8.77kpl. The car is available at the company’s sole dealer in India, Exclusive Motors in New Delhi.

Its only competitor right now is the Rs 3 crore Lamborghini Urus, which is a shade quicker. Next year, Rolls-Royce will launch the Cullinan in India, but that is expected to be priced higher.