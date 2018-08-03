Bengaluru tech summit to focus on innovation, impact

The summit will provide a platform for knowledge sharing on emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Blockchain, said state Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on the occasion. (PTI)

The 21st edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit from November 29 to December 1 would focus on innovation and impact, an official said on Friday. “The summit has been instrumental in promoting the IT industry over two decades. The focus is on providing opportunities to drive innovation and promote entrepreneurship in new technologies, by convergence of software and hardware for connected devices,” state IT Principal Secretary Gaurav Gupta told reporters at a preview of the event here.

As the state’s annual flagship event, the three-day summit in Bengaluru Palace in the city centre will focus on innovation and its impact. Home to about 4,000 tech start-ups, Bengaluru is the world’s fourth largest technology hub after the Silicon Valley and Boston in the US and London in Britain, with one of the best start-up ecosystems.

“Bengaluru has emerged as one of the global innovation hubs in the league of Tokyo in Japan, Silicon Valley in the US and Tel Aviv in Israel. The summit will provide a platform for knowledge sharing on emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Blockchain,” said state Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on the occasion.

The state government has been instrumental in driving the IT, IT-enabled services and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industries across the state over the years with policy initiatives, incentives and support infrastructure.

“As torchbearer for the IT and BT (biotech) industries, Karnataka has been pioneering initiatives to develop expertise in key economic sectors. The event will provide an opportunity to the industry and its stakeholders to connect minds for growth,” said state Industries Minister K.J. George.

The summit will have multi-track conference, B2B expo, thought leaders conclave, IT export awards, Bengaluru tech exchange, show stoppers, product launch and global innovation zone and start-ups. “The summit holds a special relevance as we are focused on providing start-ups and entrepreneurs opportunities and ecosystem to help them thrive,” state IT Vision group Chairman and Infosys co-founder S. Gopalakrishnan at the preview briefing.

The conference will have 250 experts address 3,500 delegates and 300 exhibitors showcasing their technologies, products and services to about 11,000 visitors. “The event will also enable the IT industry stakeholders to leverage innovations and their spin-offs on enterprises and businesses worldwide,” noted Gupta.

Leading IT and electronics associations like Nasscom, IESA, TiE, ABAI and Data Security Council of India are partnering to co-host the mega event in this tech hub. Delegates and companies from Britain, Germany, Netherlands, Korea and Japan will also participate in the summit.