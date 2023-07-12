scorecardresearch
Bengaluru preschool offers ‘entrepreneurship programme’ for kids, leaves netizens in splits

Even schools in Bengaluru are trying to cash in on the start-up culture by offering an ‘entrepreneurship programme’ for preschoolers.

Written by FE Online
bengaluru preschool
A preschool in HSR Layout, a suburb in Bengaluru, is offering an ‘entrepreneurship programme’ for kids aged three to six years. (Twitter)

Bengaluru has once again left the internet amazed. The city of start-ups and entrepreneurs managed to leave netizens in splits after a promotional banner from a preschool started doing rounds on social media. 

The poster, which went viral as soon as it was posted, made it clear that the hustle culture is infused into kids at quite a young age in IT Capital of India. 

The post was shared by a Twitter user Bhavana (@Bhavana_MA) on Monday. The post accompanied an advertisement of a preschool which has come up with an ‘entrepreneurship programme’ for kids. 

While sharing a picture of this poster on the micro-blogging website, Bhavana wrote, “Saw this outside a preschool (!) in HSR. Can happen only in Bangalore @peakbengaluru”.

Till now, the post has garnered over 13k views, many likes and retweets along with a tons of reactions. This quirky tweet also sparked a conversation on the social media about the need for such programmes for preschool kids, while many users commented on how it is quite the pressure on the kids.

Commenting on the picture, a netizen asked, “Right after graduation will you get funding?”. Another Twitter user asked, “Do they have a startup incubation cell?”. “That’s why HSR has so many Startups,” said another user jokingly.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 13:53 IST

