Bengaluru-based FoodBuudy plans to expand operations in India

The FoodBuddy team: Akil Sethuraman, Rachna Rao and Anup Gopinath (extreme right)

FoodyBuddy, a neighbourhood food network in Bengaluru that enables consumers to sell home-cooked food, has raised Rs 6 crore in pre-Series A funding from Prime Venture Partners. The startup brings together passionate home chefs and foodies who live in the same neighbourhood. Residents of more than 100 apartment communities are using FoodyBuddy, which has sold more than 250,000 meals till date and reaches 20,000 households. The company is planning to use the funds to expand into new geographies, and build the network in Bengaluru. Founded by Akil Sethuraman, Rachna Rao and Anup Gopinath in June 2015, FoodyBuddy has been piloting the service since early 2017. While the focus until now has been gated communities, FoodyBuddy has launched a new offering for home chefs who live in independent residences and sell food on the platform. The company is currently operational in Bengaluru, with plans to expand to five other cities in the next 12 months. FoodyBuddy is available for download both on Android and iOS.

Akil Sethuraman, co-founder, FoodyBuddy, says, “We started FoodyBuddy as a destination for expression and recognition for home chefs, who can make and share their mouth-watering delicacies with their neighbours. Today, close to 20,000 households use FoodyBuddy and more than 1000 people are selling. We believe that food brings people closer and encourages a friendly, healthy and interactive community.”

FoodyBuddy provides a platform where anyone who loves to cook can express herself/himself through food. In a country where food is taken very seriously, FoodyBuddy ensures that home chefs are able to showcase their talent, sell home-cooked meals and create a brand for themselves. FoodyBuddy is also helping preserve age-old, traditional, family recipes from all around India and introducing them to wider audiences. Long-lost recipes which are disappearing from households due to the paucity of time or skill are being given a new life by home chefs on FoodyBuddy.