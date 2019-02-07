Bengaluru-based 3one4 Capital launches Continuum I fund

Continuum I will focus on investing into a curated selection of opportunities from the 3one4 Capital portfolio and will aim to invest in the growth stages of these companies.

Bengaluru-based early stage venture capital fund 3one4 Capital announced the launch of its dedicated opportunity fund, Continuum I, which has completed the first close of its commitments worth Rs 150 crore and has a target corpus of Rs 350 crore. Continuum I will focus on investing into a curated selection of opportunities from the 3one4 Capital portfolio and will aim to invest in the growth stages of these companies.

Its objective is to develop a long-term partnership with top-tier institutional pools of capital globally and help improve access to high-quality growth capital for the portfolio companies across 3one4 Capital’s funds, the firm said. With the final close of this new fund and other initiatives in the pipeline, 3one4 Capital will manage a combined corpus of over Rs 750 crore. Continuum I will focus on Series B+ rounds of companies from the 3one4 Capital portfolio with cheque sizes between $3 million and $5 million.

“A top-tier university endowment in the US with a $7-billion portfolio of global investments is a significant investor in Continuum I,” said 3one4 Capital. This marks one of their largest allocations to an Indian venture capital firm. “Sojitz Corporation, a global conglomerate from Japan, has announced its investment in Continuum I together with its plans to open a new office in Bengaluru. This is the first venture capital investment made by the Sojitz Corporation in India,” 3one4 Capital said. 3one4 Capital was founded by Pranav Pai and Siddarth Pai.