Bengali entertainment app Hoichoi now available at Airtel Digital TV

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 3:51 AM

This makes the Airtel TV app one of the largest digital content portfolio holders in India.

Hoichoi, claiming to be the world’s biggest entertainment app, showcases new original web series, short films and more than 500 acquired movies every month.

The Bengali entertainment app, Hoichoi, has now made inroads into Airtel TV to give viewers access to an exhaustive catalogue of Bengali content on their mobile phones. This makes the Airtel TV app one of the largest digital content portfolio holders in India.

Hoichoi, claiming to be the world’s biggest entertainment app, showcases new original web series, short films and more than 500 acquired movies every month. Recently, it added an audio streaming feature as well, which has a library of more than 1,000 Bengali songs available for free. Founded in 2017, Hoichoi is SVF New Media’s maiden venture headed by co-founder Vishnu Mohta, who is also the executive director of SVF.

As a strategy, Bharti Airtel, with a 444-million customer base across operations, has been forging partnerships with all leading broadcasters and production houses to bring the best content on a single platform.

