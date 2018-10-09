Benelli hints at making bikes in India, to source components

It is to be noticed that the inconic bikemaker recently announced its strategic alliance with Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), a subsidiary of Mahavir Group, one of the leading automobile dealers in the country.

Benelli, a worldwide supplier of premium bikes, on Monday said it is developing a vendor base in India to source some components locally. The company is also looking at making an indigenous product in India in near future. It also announced cost reduction of up to 34% on after-sales services.

Apart from chosen as a preferred partner by Benelli to distribute its exclusive product range in the country, AARI is setting up an assembly plant for Benelli in Hyderabad and will assemble and manufacture bikes and import exclusive range of Benelli bikes from Italy and south-east Asia regions.

In a statement, Benelli said its focus on localising 30% of components remains intact and it is looking at vendor development initiatives and a huge expansion of supply chain management across the country.

Localisation of the product brings in the element reasonable and competitive pricing to customers and also gives an opportunity to export to few other countries in future, the company said.

Benelli is offering up to 34% cost reduction on after-sales services to its existing and potential customers. The company has revised service intervals from every 4,000 km or 4-month periodic service to 6,000 km or 6-month periodic services.