BEML Q2 profit rises 52.5 pc to Rs 16.26 cr

State-run BEML on Wednesday reported a 52.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 16.26 crore for the July-September quarter on lower expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 10.66 crore in the year-ago period, BEML said in a regulatory filing.

However, the consolidated total income of the company during the July-September period dropped to Rs 806.11 crore, from Rs 1,013.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read| Birla Corporation’s MD resigns, company posts net loss of Rs 56.46 cr in Q2

The consolidated expenses of the company declined to Rs 789.84 crore in the period under review, from Rs 1,002.99 crore in the year-ago period.

BEML, formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited, is a public sector undertaking headquartered in Bengaluru. It manufactures a variety of heavy equipment, such as that used for earth moving, transport and mining.