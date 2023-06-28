BEML bags order worth Rs 385 crore from BDL and BEL

State-owned BEML Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has bagged an order from BDL and BEL worth Rs 385 crore. “We hereby inform that BEML Limited has bagged order from BDL and BEL for supply of High Mobility vehicles (HMV). Total contract value is Rs 385 crore,” the company said in a regulatory filing. This is in the normal course of business, it further added.

Earlier this month, BEML had secured a significant contract from the Ministry of Defence (MOD) for the supply of High Mobility vehicles. The total contract value was Rs 423.11 crore.

The company had posted its fiscal fourth quarter results in May wherein it reported 18.2 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 157.7 crore in fourth quarter of FY23 in comparison to Rs 133 crore in the same quarter last year. BEML’s PAT in Q4FY23 more than doubled on-quarter basis. Compared to the December 2022 quarter where PAT stood at Rs 66.30 crore, the growth was around 137.84 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company EBITDA climbed by 25 per cent to Rs 287 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 229.6 crore in Q4FY22. EBITDA margins expanded sharply to 20.6% in Q4FY23, versus 13.6% in Q4FY22. It had also declared a 50 per cent dividend for its shareholders.