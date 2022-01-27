  • MORE MARKET STATS

BEL signs contract with Hyperion for supply of IoT devices for US

Hyperion’s devices are set to revolutionise the way people live, learn, communicate, and consume data, a statement from BEL said on Thursday.

Written by PTI
Hyperion's devices are set to revolutionise the way people live, learn, communicate, and consume data, a statement from BEL said on Thursday. (Representative image)
Hyperion's devices are set to revolutionise the way people live, learn, communicate, and consume data, a statement from BEL said on Thursday. (Representative image)

Public sector unit Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a ‘navaratna’ company, and US-based Hyperion Global Group, LLC, an infrastructure telecommunication distribution company, have entered into a USD 73-million contract to develop, make and supply internet of things (IoT) devices for the US market.

Under the contract, Bengaluru-headquartered BEL would manufacture and supply the devices to Hyperion during the first year of commencement of supply with a provision to supply upgrades of the products worth USD 365 million in the next five years.

Hyperion’s devices are set to revolutionise the way people live, learn, communicate, and consume data, a statement from BEL said on Thursday.
“This global infrastructure is the key to unlocking unprecedented levels of performance and speed made possible by the combination of IoT and 5G. Hyperion will accomplish this by strategically implementing a six-phase strategy to meet its customer demands,” the statement said.

The contract pairs Hyperion’s need to provide advanced connectivity solutions with BEL’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities, it was said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.