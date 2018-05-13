Beds on board! Airbus to create cargo sleeper berths for this jet

The berths are going to be offered from 2020 on Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft, the company had announced last month. (Image: Reuters)

Soon you can sleep without neck strain, and there will be enough room for your legs to stretch as Airbus is going to bring beds on board on its SE planes. There will a proper cargo hold for a proper nap. Airbus is working with seat manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace on creating lie-flat beds to fit in lower-deck cargo areas, according to Bloomberg.

The berths are going to be offered from 2020 on Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft, the company had announced last month. The sleeper modules would fit inside the aircraft’s cargo compartments and the new passenger modules will be easily interchangeable with regular cargo containers during a typical turnaround.

Geoff Pinner, Head of Airbus Cabin & Cargo Programme said, “This approach to commercial air travel is a step change towards passenger comfort. We have already received very positive feedback from several airlines on our first mock-ups. We are pleased to partner with Zodiac Aerospace on this project which will introduce a new passenger experience and add value for airlines.”

While the company will bring sleeper berths for Airbus A330, it also considering sleeper compartments on the A350 XWB airliner. “The innovation builds on both Airbus’ and Zodiac Aerospace’s experience in producing and integrating lower-deck crew-rest facilities,” the company said.

Christophe Bernardini, Chief Executive Officer of Zodiac Aerospace Cabin Branch said, “We are delighted to work with Airbus on this new and innovative project, which reaffirms our expertise in lower-deck solutions. An improved passenger experience is today a key element of differentiation for airlines.”