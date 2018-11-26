Be ready to pay more for TVs, home appliances; prices may go up this much from next month

By: | Updated: November 26, 2018 1:26 PM

Festival season is over! Now, consumer durable companies are planning to hike prices of television sets, home appliances and other products

Festival season is over! Now, consumer durable companies are planning to hike prices of television sets, home appliances and other productsFestival season is over! Now, consumer durable companies are planning to hike prices of television sets, home appliances and other products

Festival season is over! Now, consumer durable companies are planning to hike prices of television sets, home appliances and other products by 5-7% from next month. News agency PTI reported consumer durable companies are reviewing selling price of their products as they had absorbed higher input cost during the festive season.

Companies faced higher input cost due to the double whammy of depreciation in the Indian rupee and the hike in customs duty. Panasonic India told the news agency that it would hike the prices of its products by up to 7%.

Panasonic India President and CEO Manish Sharma said that the continually depreciating rupee impacted company’s input cost. He said that the company tries to absorb the cost but given the market situation, they will be forced to increase prices by 5%-7% from next month.

Meanwhile, Haier India President Eric Braganza said that absorbing prices was no longer an option as tight margins have come into play. This year, Onam did not materialise well for consumer durable companies due to the devastating floods in Kerala. However, Sony said that it did not have any plans to increase prices of its television sets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Be ready to pay more for TVs, home appliances; prices may go up this much from next month
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition