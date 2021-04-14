Bayer to support AIM’s agriculture, healthcare programmes

The SoI will span the promotion of science education, advancing digital solutions and agri-tech to strengthen supply chains, and healthcare projects.

Global life science major Bayer has signed a statement of intent (SoI) for a strategic partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), the government’s flagship programme to create and promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The SoI will span the promotion of science education, advancing digital solutions and agri-tech to strengthen supply chains, and healthcare projects. Additionally, Bayer will collaborate with AIM to support its current and future programmes and foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the agriculture and healthcare sectors, the company said in a statement.

Bayer will also explore opportunities to mentor school children, inculcate design thinking, problem solving and adaptive learning skills amongst them and support and adopt mutually agreed schools, the statement said.

AIM director R Ramanan, who signed the SoI on behalf of the government, said, “The collaboration with Bayer is a long term, strategic one for Atal Innovation Mission as their areas of specialisation — agriculture, healthcare and life sciences — are areas of national importance, especially more so in the times of the pandemic. The partnership will be holistic in nature, spurring and supporting knowledge and innovation at school, university and start-ups leveraging Bayer’s domain expertise, global reach and facilities.”