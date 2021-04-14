Bayer to back AIM’s agri, health programmes

The SoI will span promotion of science education, advancing digital solutions and agri-tech to strengthen supply chains, and healthcare projects, the company said in a statement.

AIM director R Ramanan said, “The collaboration with Bayer is a long term, strategic one for Atal Innovation Mission as their areas of specialisation — agriculture, healthcare and life sciences — are areas of national importance, especially more so in the times of the pandemic.”