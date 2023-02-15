Bata posts 15% rise in Q3 profit

Bata India on Tuesday reported a 15% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December at `83 crore, with festive, wedding and sneaker demand driving footfalls in retail stores and the overall business.

The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was up 7% y-o-y to Rs 900 crore. The consolidated operating profit increased 22% y-o-y to Rs 102 crore. The company said the men’s dress category continues to lead, while the demand for school shoes bounced back strongly.

The results for the quarter showcased momentum behind the strategic levers, driving strong portfolio evolution, strong footprint expansion across touch points, coupled with improving cost efficiencies, helping drive revenue growth and increased margins despite significant inflationary pressure, the company said in a statement.

Also read: Nearly 5 lakh informal micro units formalised in a month via new Udyam Assist Platform: MSME Min

“Continuous focus on refreshing product portfolio with our strategy of casualisation and offering premium fashionable products reflected in overall ASP growth and expansion in share of our premium category brands, backed by festivity and wedding season in the quarter. In the mass categories, the demand remains sluggish due to the inflationary pressures,” said Gunjan Shah, managing director and CEO, Bata India.

The company witnessed encouraging demand for comfort and casual wear ranges of Bata Comfit, Floatz, among others. “We continue to drive various cost optimisation initiatives across the value chain. We have continued investments in marketing and technology to fuel accelerated momentum,” he said.

Also read: Adani Q3FY23 Earnings: Revenue growth consistent, profit mixed across Adani Enterprises, Power, other group cos

The quarter also marked Bata’s highest-ever addition of franchise stores with total footprint crossing over 2000 milestone for the first time. The company continued its store renovation strategy to enhance and premiumise customer experience. There were 35 stores renovated during the quarter. The company expanded Floatz collection to 1000 plus stores, and Floatz 2.0 collection launch is planned for current quarter.

Distribution channel continued to scale up to over 1,150 towns. The company rolled out 100 plus new lines, majorly in Sandak, Bata Comfit and Sunshine.