Baskin Robbins plans to open 10-12 parlours every year in Delhi-NCR, says CEO Mohit Khattar

With the demand for ice creams and cold beverages on a high during the ongoing summer season, Baskin Robbins, which has recently expanded its product like with newer formats and flavors, is planning to expand its retail presence as well. With a growing focus on Delhi-NCR market, Baskin Robbins is planning to add 10-12 parlours every year in the national capital region. Currently, the brand is present across 60 parlours in prime locations of Delhi-NCR, out of which 30 parlours are in Delhi alone. “The brand has a presence across a total of 269 locations in the North region and 850 plus locations nationally. Additionally, the brand also retails through all leading supermarket chains and modern trade stores as well as leading general trade stores and food service accounts like hotels, restaurants, caterers etc,” it said.

Baskin Robbins is hoping for the new launches to add to the overall sales during the season. “We are confident that these new products would easily contribute upto 15-20 per cent of our parlour sales going forward,” said Mohit Khattar, CEO, Graviss Foods Pvt Ltd – Baskin Robbins.

Khattar said that Baskin Robbins has been witnessing a “steady growth not just in terms of footfalls into its parlours but is also seeing a steady uptake in its online sales”. “Now about a third of our sales are coming through online and delivery platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Instamart, Big Basket, Zepto etc.,” he added.

What’s more popular among consumers?

Among the new launches for the summer season, Baskin Robbins has introduced 17 new products including flavours like caramel milk cake, blueberry and white chocolate as well as fruit ninja and also new ice cream formats like ice cream rocks which are bite sized ice creams coated with delectable chocolate; ice cream pizzas as well as ice cream floats and fruit cream sundaes and fairytale sundaes. “Chocolate based flavours seem to enjoy a higher popularity amongst discerning audiences in the Delhi market followed by fruit based flavours,” said Khattar while adding that the brand has “pretty high” expectations from its new introductions during the summer season. Baskin Robbins has presence in over 239 cities across India with over 850 stores.