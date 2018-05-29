Barron’s top 30 global CEOs: HDFC Bank’s Aditya Puri makes it for third straight year, only Indian in list

The 67-year old Aditya Puri has been the Managing Director of HDFC Bank since its inception in 1994. (PTI)

For the third consecutive year, HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri has been included in the list of world’s 30 best CEOs by premier financial magazine Barron’s. In its fourteenth edition, the list also includes Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, Larry Page of Alphabet, Reed Hastings of Netflix, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook. Out of the three categories divided by the magazine for CEOs, Aditya Puri has been featured in the ‘Growth Leaders’ category.

The other two categories are Visionary Founders and Turnaround Experts. The magazine’s profile of the 67-year old banker reads: “He turned a start-up into a banking giant, and helped bring Indians into the modern financial era. Even after 24 years at the helm, Puri, 67, elicits effusive praise from investors, with descriptions ranging from “one of the most impressive CEOs we have come across” to a “great man who has built a great bank.””

The 67-year old Aditya Puri has been the Managing Director of HDFC Bank since its inception in 1994. Aditya Puri is also known to be a great advocate of technology and convenience banking and is credited with embracing digital banking platforms to change the way banking is done in India.

The magazine looks at a history of strong leadership over a long period while compiling the list. It screens the S&P 500 index and 250 largest non-US companies and evaluates them on factors such as revenue, earnings growth, and share-price performance over a five-year period. It also moves about a third of its previous year’s picks off the list to feature newcomers.

Earlier in April last month, HDFC Bank posted a standalone net profit of Rs 4799.28 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.