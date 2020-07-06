Barring renewable energy, power sector still feels the shock

There has also been a moderation in the prices for short-term purchase from power exchanges.
Power demand and generation fell to 5-year lows during April-May’20 – however, the output of renewable energy increased by 5.2% y-o-y during Apr-May’20.
Although demand rose by 20% in May’20 from the lows of April’20, it is still significantly below seasonal demand. There has also been a moderation in the prices for short-term purchase from power exchanges.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.