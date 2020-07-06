Barring renewable energy, power sector still feels the shock

There has also been a moderation in the prices for short-term purchase from power exchanges.

Power demand and generation fell to 5-year lows during April-May’20 – however, the output of renewable energy increased by 5.2% y-o-y during Apr-May’20.

Although demand rose by 20% in May’20 from the lows of April’20, it is still significantly below seasonal demand. There has also been a moderation in the prices for short-term purchase from power exchanges.