Baring Private Equity Asia acquires 30 pc stake in NIIT Technologies

By: |
Updated: May 18, 2019 8:04:04 PM

In a filing to BSE Saturday, NIIT Technologies said Hulst B.V. acquired 18,848,118 equity shares of the company with face value of Rs 10 each on May 17. The Netherlands-registered Hulst B.V. is indirectly owned by funds affiliated with BPEA.

Private Equity Asia, NIIT Technologies, NIIT Technologies stake, industry news, NIIT stakeBaring Private Equity Asia acquires 30 pc stake in NIIT Technologies

Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) has acquired 30.50 per cent stake in mid-sized software services firm NIIT Technologies Ltd for about Rs 2,627 crore, a regulatory filing said Saturday. Last month, funds affiliated with BPEA had signed definitive agreements to purchase 30.5 per cent stake in NIIT Technologies from NIIT Ltd and other promoter entities at Rs 1,394 per share.

In a filing to BSE Saturday, NIIT Technologies said Hulst B.V. acquired 18,848,118 equity shares of the company with face value of Rs 10 each on May 17. The Netherlands-registered Hulst B.V. is indirectly owned by funds affiliated with BPEA. 

Following the stake transfer, the firm’s Chairman Rajendra Singh Pawar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director Arvind Thakur and Non-Executive Director Vijay Kumar Thadani have resigned from their positions as directors on the board with immediate effect, it added. NIIT Technologies’ promoters, which included NIIT Ltd and the families of Rajendra Pawar and Vijay Thadani, had a total of 30.04 per cent stake in the company. NIIT Ltd directly held 23.1 per cent stake.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Baring Private Equity Asia acquires 30 pc stake in NIIT Technologies
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition