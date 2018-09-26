Barclays Hurun Rich List 2018: Self-made women billionaires surge in India, check top 10 names

Barclays Hurun Rich List 2018: Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw topped the list self-made women billionaire list with a whopping Rs 22,700 crore net worth.

Barclays Hurun Rich List 2018: The number of self-made women billionaires have swelled to 11 in India, as compared to just one in 2013, according to a report. Hurun Barclays Rich List 2018 recorded a huge surge in wealth for Indian women multi-billionaires with women multi-billionaires shot up from just five in 2013 to 136 this year. Notably, 16% of Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018 are women of which 11 are self-made. Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw topped the list self-made women billionaire list with a whopping Rs 22,700 crore net worth.

Following Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, is Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks with a net worth of Rs 9,500 crore. Shradha Agarwal was next is the list with Rs Rs 8,200 crore. Zoho’s Vembu Radha and Syntel’s Neerja Sethi were ranked fourth and fifth respectively. Sheela Gautam, Falguni Nayar were the next two names among the top self-made billionaires. Notably, PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi came 7th in the list with Rs 2,600 crore to her name. Ambiga Subramanian was ranked ninth on the list with a net worth of Rs 2,500. Interestingly, VLCC’s Vandana Luthra and family came in at the 10th spot with a net worth of Rs 1,300 crore.

While women billionaires ave recorded a rise, the total number of billionaires rose too. Led by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with a networth of Rs 3,71,000 crore, there were 831 Indians having a networth of Rs 1,000 crore or more in 2018, which is 214 individuals more than the 2017 list. In a January 2018 report presented by Oxfam at the World Economic Forum, had expressed concern on the rising inequalities, stating that 1 per cent of the country’s population holds 73 per cent of the wealth. Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher at Hurun India says the country is the fastest growing when it comes to people entering the rich list. “The number of Rs 1,000 crore-plus wealthy Indians have nearly doubled in the past two years-from 339 in 2016 to 831 in 2018,” he noted.