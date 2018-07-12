Barapullah elevated road renamed as Banda Bahadur Flyover

The bridge on national highway number 24 at Ghazipur has been renamed as Gurjar Samrat Mihir Bhoj Setu. (Reuters)

The Delhi government today approved renaming Barapullah elevated road as Banda Bahadur Flyover.

A meeting of the state renaming authority chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also approved renaming of some roads, schools and intersections in the city. It also ratified renaming of some Metro stations.

The authority also renamed Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya in Sangam Vihar(J Block) as Veer Abdul Hameed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, the crossing near Vivekanand Mahila College as Kanya Surakhsha Chowk, and the road stretch from Mrignayani Chowk up to Gurudwara Baba Nanak Dev in Dilshad Garden as Padmshree Acharya Khem Chandra Suman Marg.

The authority earlier notified renaming of 10 Metro stations: Badli Mor as Haidarpur Badli Mor, Rohini Sector 18 as Rohini Sector 18-19, Race Course as Lok Kalyan Marg, Surajmal Stadium as Maharaja Surajmal Stadium, Vinod Nagar as Mandawali-West Vinod Nagar, Maujpur as Maujpur Babarpur, Vinod Nagar East as East Vinod Nagar-Mayur Vihar II, Trilokpuri as Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake, Dabri Mor as Dabri Mor-Janakpuri South, and ESI Hospital as ESI Basaidarapur.