Banks must take over Rs 10,000 crore haircut to rescue ailing mega power units in Gujarat

Banks would have to take a huge haircut of over Rs 10,000 crore, in order to make stressed mega power assets of Adani Power, Essar Power and Tata Power in Gujarat viable, the High Power Committee set up by the state government of Gujarat has recommended. The state government and banks have not taken any final decision on the recommendations to sort out the issues related to these ailing power projects yet, according to a report by The Indian Express.

While the debt of Tata Power Project and Adani Power Project needs to be cut by Rs 4,240 crore and Rs 3,821 crore, respectively, the banks would have to take an haircut of Rs 1,154 crore on Essar Power Project, HPC suggested. Banks might have to reduce the outstanding debt by about Rs 2,324 crore to make the debt sustainable. Moreover, HPC has also recommended to reduce the interest rates on all these three projects.

These mega power projects with a total capacity of 10,000 megawatts can only be run on imported coal and have a debt of over Rs 22,000 crore, a senior Gujarat government official told the paper.

Earlier in January this year, the state-run bank State Bank of India, one of the lenders to these projects, had requested the state government to form an HPC to find a solution for resolving financial issues of these projects. Subsequently, a three-member HPC was set up in July and Supreme Court justice RK Agrawal was appointed as the chairman of the committee.

In their submission to the HPC, banks had said net worth of these projects has already wiped out. Besides, they also added that all three projects are currently surviving on additional fund infusion by promoter groups and there is a likelihood of further erosion in the credit worthiness of the producers. These projects are also likely to become NPA, which will lead to further loss that would be born by lenders.

“The fuel cost under recovery, significant promoter level financial support, the fact that the equity in these projects has effectively been written off, and the overall operational constraints and financial challenges faced by these projects, have collectively resulted in the situation where these projects are not in a position to earn any return on equity (ROE),” HPC stated in its report.

All these three projects were envisaged to import coal from Indonesia, which is the largest supplier of imported coal to India, for their operations. However, in April 2017, the Supreme Court passed a ruling in which it said that impact of high imported coal prices can not be passed on to consumers.