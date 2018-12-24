Banks closed for next two days? Here’s what you need to know about bank employee strike

Banking services were also hit last week when bank officers’ union had called a strike on December 21.

Banking services are likely to be unavailable not only tomorrow but also the day after tomorrow. Nearly 1 crore employees of various banks have called for a one-day strike on December 26 to protest against the proposed merger of Bank of Baroda (BoB), Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank. Banks are closed pan India for Christmas tomorrow.

The one-day strike is likely to impact banking services, however, the extent of its impact cannot be ascertained. It would be safer for the customers to complete their banking activities by today and postpone it for Thursday. Banking services were also hit last week when bank officers’ union had called a strike on December 21, demanding an unconditional mandate for the XIth bipartite wage revision talks.

The government in September proposed the merger of BOB, Vijaya and Dena, with an aim to make it third largest banking entity. The plan to merge the three banks has come amid several steps being taken to address the banking crisis.

Even as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed the fears of employees while announcing the proposal to merge the three banks, the employees are of the opinion that it is detrimental to both banks and bank customers.

The bank unions say that post-merger, a large number of branches will be closed and customers will have to face hardships as already banks are burdened with various government schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra, social security insurance, and PM’s housing scheme, among others.