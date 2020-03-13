In the digital banking space, Yes Bank’s loss could be ICICI Bank’s gain

Over the last few days, a large number of third-party apps accepting UPI payments are diversifying their base of bank partners.

The collapse of Yes Bank has had the most visible repercussions in the digital banking space. It is already playing out in the form of the bank losing market share in Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Analysts see ICICI Bank becoming the biggest beneficiary of this churn, with others such as Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank also taking up some share.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley told its clients on Wednesday that the tie-up between UPI app PhonePe and ICICI Bank will help the lender gain market share in UPI payments. “(We) see big gains in UPI market share, access to cheap deposit float and cross-selling opportunities. Plus, shift in UPI payment apps to multi-bank tie-ups will accelerate,” Morgan Stanley said, adding that 30-40% share of the UPI market held by PhonePe will, at least for the time being, move to ICICI Bank from Yes Bank. Over time, the share may shrink a little as PhonePe will have to mandatorily tie up with other banks under the multi-bank model.

Over the last few days, a large number of third-party apps accepting UPI payments are diversifying their base of bank partners. An updated list on the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) website shows that apps such as Flipkart, PVR, Redbus and Swiggy have gone live with banks other than Yes Bank, without mentioning the names. On Thursday, business payments player Cashfree said it had migrated over 10 lakh Yes Bank UPI handles to ICICI Bank within the first 100 hours of the announcement of the moratorium on the former.

Payment industry executives say non-bank payment service providers had already begun to put in place systems to work with other banks even before the moratorium on Yes Bank was announced. PayNearby founder MD and CEO Anand Kumar Bajaj said, “Most of the fintechs had a parallel pipe with other banks, which were not (set up) in anticipation of this, but in anticipation of volume growth. That load balancing has really helped. For instance, ICICI, Axis, IndusInd, and RBL Bank, all had connections to some fintechs. Even Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC facilitated integrations on Holi and Sunday.”

Transaction volumes in the system have now started getting back to normal. The fallout of the sudden moratorium was contained in part because fintechs had already started migrating to the multi-bank model. An NPCI circular dated March 2 mandated that third-party apps (TPAPs) with an over 5% share in the monthly volume or value of UPI transactions. “TPAPs in the multi-bank model will associate with a minimum of three sponsor banks and a maximum of 10 within six months of attainment of the defined multi-bank threshold,” the circular stated.